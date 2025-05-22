Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,978 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Polaris by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Performance

PII opened at $38.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.46.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 372.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W cut shares of Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $76.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

