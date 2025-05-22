Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 19,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 12,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.93 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

