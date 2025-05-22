Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 12,208 Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 3.4%
NASDAQ:PGY opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 5.88.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Monday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.61.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.
