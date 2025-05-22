Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $889,000 Stock Holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $788.55 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $12.03 and a one year high of $19.22.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.

