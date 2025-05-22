Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Holdings Reduced by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DLR. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research raised Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $167.33 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $129.95 and a one year high of $198.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.23. The stock has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.