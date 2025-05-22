Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

