Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 2.5%

Good Times Restaurants stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.37. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.60%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,635 shares of the restaurant operator's stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Good Times Restaurants as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

