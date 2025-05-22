Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Sasol worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sasol during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sasol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Sasol Stock Up 2.2%

NYSE SSL opened at $4.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71. Sasol Limited has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Sasol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as a chemical and energy company in South Africa and internationally. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch catalysts; carbon-based and recarburiser products; graphite electrodes; and mono-ethylene glycol and chlor-alkali products, monomers, mining chemicals and reagents, blends and hydrocarbons, methanol products, polymers, phenolics, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.