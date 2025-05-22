ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 18,375 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,375 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,016,000 after buying an additional 2,613,482 shares in the last quarter. B Group Inc. purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,231,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,076,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ADMA Biologics by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,762,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,065,000 after purchasing an additional 643,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on ADMA Biologics from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 0.57. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

