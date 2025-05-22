ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (NYSEARCA:SBB – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.17 and traded as high as $15.92. ProShares Short SmallCap600 shares last traded at $15.87, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

ProShares Short SmallCap600 Stock Up 2.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17.

About ProShares Short SmallCap600

ProShares Short SmallCap600 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

