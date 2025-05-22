ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,424 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,160,000 after buying an additional 324,664 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 103,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 385,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 69,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This trade represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.01. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

HOMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

