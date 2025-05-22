Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Boosted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maximus by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Maximus by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 109.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Maximus

In related news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Stock Performance

MMS stock opened at $73.78 on Thursday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Maximus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

