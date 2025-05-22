Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Position Increased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $183.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

