Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 34.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. CJS Securities lowered their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $132.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $104.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. Analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

