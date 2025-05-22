Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Director Michael W. Wool Sells 1,600 Shares

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Wool sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $56,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,801. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $36.81.
Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.
About Espey Mfg. & Electronics
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.
