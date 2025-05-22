Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Director Michael W. Wool Sells 1,600 Shares

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Wool sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $56,784.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,801. This represents a 9.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ESP opened at $35.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $36.81.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

