Woodline Partners LP Sells 59,467 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Woodline Partners LP reduced its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 331,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 59,467 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $18,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 24,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 26,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

EXAS opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $39.97 and a 12-month high of $72.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $706.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.58 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 37.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

