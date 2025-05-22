3,351 Shares in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Bought by Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in United Airlines by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Stock Down 3.9%

United Airlines stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

Get Our Latest Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.