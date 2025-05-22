OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.

OSR Stock Down 0.0%

OSR stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. OSR has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54.

Get OSR alerts:

OSR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

OSR Holdings leverages its international network of partners in the US, Europe, and South Korea to market and license its pipeline of proprietary platform technologies for broad application to efficient clinical trial programs, with the ultimate goal of addressing unmet medical needs. We partner with biotherapeutics companies with innovative and proprietary drug R&D “platform technologies” versus “assets only” companies, whose commercial viability is heavily dependent on positive results for individual treatment modalities in extremely rigorous and time consuming clinical trials.

Receive News & Ratings for OSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.