OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSR (NASDAQ:OSRH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter.
OSR Stock Down 0.0%
OSR stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. OSR has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54.
OSR Company Profile
