Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,932 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,932 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.07 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1509 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

