LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15.73 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. LondonMetric Property had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 3.87%.

LondonMetric Property Stock Performance

LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.63) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 167.10 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.40 ($2.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

About LondonMetric Property

LondonMetric is a FTSE 100 REIT that owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers demands and delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term. As a real estate owner, we look to help occupiers, communities and stakeholders grow, thrive and revitalise in an evolving and complex world.

