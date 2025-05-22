Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PLAY Q1 Earnings

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2028 EPS estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 20th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $534.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $47.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 6.5%

PLAY opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.67. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 7,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 442.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

