Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $72,371.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,585.65. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qualys Price Performance
Shares of QLYS opened at $135.83 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.88.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 5 Reasons You Will Be Glad You Bought Target in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Moderna Stock Looks Ripe for a Short Squeeze
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- $30B AI Opportunity: Will It Power Meta’s Next Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.