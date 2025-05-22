Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells 525 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $72,371.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,585.65. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of QLYS opened at $135.83 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.61 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.88.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Qualys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $122.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $142.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.