iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 2.4%

DVY opened at $130.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.31. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $115.94 and a 52 week high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.