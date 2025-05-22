Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Brown Shipley& Co Ltd

Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,379 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 3.5% of Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $334.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Argus set a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,500. This trade represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock valued at $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

