Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 1.4%

QQQ opened at $513.04 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $500.61. The firm has a market cap of $321.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

