Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.630-1.690 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $186.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $562,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

