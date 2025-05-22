Cornerstone Advisory LLC Sells 67,291 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67,291 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.7%

BOND opened at $89.88 on Thursday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

