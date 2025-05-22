The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Lowered by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,875 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,071,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,772,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $1,150,462,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,821,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $908,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,413 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,533,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,751,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,493 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $88.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $90.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,738.45. This trade represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 65,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $5,061,717.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,767,872.02. This trade represents a 42.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

