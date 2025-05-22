RB Capital Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $382.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.98 and a 52 week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $344.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.27.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Baird R W lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.13.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

