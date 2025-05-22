Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 19.22%. Keysight Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Keysight Technologies updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.630-1.690 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,834,765. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 30.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 66.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

