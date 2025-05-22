Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $686.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hovnanian Enterprises updated its Q3 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Down 6.8%

NYSE HOV opened at $89.60 on Thursday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $240.34. The company has a market capitalization of $530.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 436.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.15% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOV shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Tuesday. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

Further Reading

