FY2026 Earnings Estimate for CRS Issued By Zacks Research

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $8.59 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.58. The consensus estimate for Carpenter Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s Q3 2027 earnings at $2.95 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.24 EPS.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. BTIG Research set a $230.00 price objective on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Carpenter Technology Stock Performance

Shares of CRS stock opened at $230.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.80. Carpenter Technology has a 52 week low of $95.17 and a 52 week high of $236.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 50.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.33%.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

