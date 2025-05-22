Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $536.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $23.89. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -44.00%.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Bancorp

In related news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 65.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $750,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 164.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 195,567 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 161,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

