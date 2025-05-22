Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of COO stock opened at $79.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.70. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,926 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

