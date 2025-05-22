Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Cutera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $787,254.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.36. Cutera has a 52-week low of $0.09 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Get Cutera alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cutera stock. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 166,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 0.82% of Cutera as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.