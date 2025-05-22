Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) CTO Sells $3,925,000.00 in Stock

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $3,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,046,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,332,703.30. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mina Rezk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 2nd, Mina Rezk sold 86,889 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $656,011.95.

On Monday, April 28th, Mina Rezk sold 38,111 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total value of $290,405.82.

On Monday, April 21st, Mina Rezk sold 125,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Mina Rezk sold 88,916 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $676,650.76.

On Thursday, April 10th, Mina Rezk sold 21,012 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $157,800.12.

On Tuesday, April 1st, Mina Rezk sold 7,300 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $54,750.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00.

Aeva Technologies Stock Down 5.1%

AEVA opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market cap of $781.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.07. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 56.4% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 16,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,600,000 after buying an additional 5,849,249 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Aeva Technologies by 415.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 623,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 621,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 30,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEVA. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

