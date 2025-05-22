CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.
CF Bankshares Stock Performance
CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%.
CF Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.33%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $263,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CF Bankshares
CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.
