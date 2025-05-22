Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 898 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,874,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,309,000 after purchasing an additional 119,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,288,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,600,000 after purchasing an additional 102,332 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26,367.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,856,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,446 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,374,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,857,000 after purchasing an additional 95,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 936,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,629,000 after purchasing an additional 220,475 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $264.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.64 and a twelve month high of $277.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.24 and a 200 day moving average of $257.26.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

