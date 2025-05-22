Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIP. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $32.28 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 807.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -8,600.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

