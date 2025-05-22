Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,245,687 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245,687 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in GoodRx were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $5,863,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in GoodRx by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,061,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 798,261 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth about $2,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoodRx by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,373,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,935,000 after buying an additional 460,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,761,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDRX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on GoodRx from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.55.

GoodRx Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $3.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $9.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.62.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. GoodRx had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

