Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,587 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 243,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66,158 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 73,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in VICI Properties by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,353,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,180,000 after buying an additional 1,715,194 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.18.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.06.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The company had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.51 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 69.59%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.20%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

