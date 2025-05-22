Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.37 Million in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Price Performance

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $296.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

