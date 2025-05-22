Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.37 Million in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Revolve Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Revolve Group by 1,302.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Price Performance
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $39.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 12,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $325,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,620. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.
Revolve Group Company Profile
Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.
