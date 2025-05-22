Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Holdings in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,064 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in DouYu International were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOYU. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in DouYu International by 3,409.1% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised DouYu International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup raised DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.90 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of DouYu International from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

DouYu International Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $6.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $205.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $20.17.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. DouYu International had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $130.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.20 million.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People’s Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

