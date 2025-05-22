Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 72,479 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,479 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 1,044.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of ACA opened at $85.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.11 and a 12 month high of $113.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day moving average is $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.00.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,199.84. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arcosa Company Profile



Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Articles

