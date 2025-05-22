Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,273.25 ($30.48) and traded as high as GBX 2,540 ($34.06). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,529.70 ($33.92), with a volume of 122,450 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,425 ($32.52) target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,419.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,273.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Computacenter had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Computacenter plc will post 187.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 474 ($6.36) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Computacenter’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

In other Computacenter news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 3,515 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,554 ($34.25), for a total transaction of £89,773.10 ($120,387.69). Insiders have sold a total of 125,276 shares of company stock valued at $309,652,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.41% of the company’s stock.

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

