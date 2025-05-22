FANUC (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of FANUC Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.55 and traded as high as $14.00. FANUC shares last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 246,571 shares traded.

FANUC Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.55.

FANUC (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. FANUC had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that FANUC Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FANUC Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

