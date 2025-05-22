Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.93 and traded as high as C$8.43. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$8.21, with a volume of 140,642 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DBM. CIBC lowered shares of Doman Building Materials Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Doman Building Materials Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.13.

Get Doman Building Materials Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBM

Doman Building Materials Group Trading Down 2.1%

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$717.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Doman Building Materials Group news, Director Marc Seguin bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.93 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,300.00. 20.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.