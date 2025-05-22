Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FOX from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on FOX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get FOX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

FOX Stock Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $55.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. FOX has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.17. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,200,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in FOX by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in FOX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 44,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in FOX by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 91.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in FOX by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FOX

(Get Free Report

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.