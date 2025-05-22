Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Bought by Northwest Bank & Trust Co

Northwest Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBWI. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

