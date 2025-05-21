Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 961,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,323 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $42,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter valued at about $394,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 587.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,763 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

